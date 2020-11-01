Gifts of Art from the Heart

Support the Arts

If you want to give a gift that really counts this year, give a gift of (and to) the arts.

The pandemic and economic recession have had a disproportionate and devastating effect on the local creative sector. There are many ways you can help the arts sector survive this challenging time, as well as continue to be enriched by Colorado’s artistic vibrancy. The values we support today will determine what we have when this is over.

Ensure arts & culture endure.

While we stay safer at home, we also know that our organizations and artists who bring us so much joy at this time of the year and at all times of the year are hurting just like we are.

Gifts of art are from the heart.

GIVE a donation to local arts & culture organizations and relief funds

GIFT a membership, subscription or class

SHOP local and support artists

Together we will all get through this! Your local arts organization’s employees and artists are your neighbors. They are struggling along with you, and they are there for you – THROUGH IT ALL!